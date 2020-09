Marjorie Lois FraserJune 21, 1928 - September 17, 2020Arlington, Texas - At age 92, Margie gently released her bonds on Earth and arrived in Heaven on the evening of September 17, 2020. She and her husband, Don, had recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They raised three beautiful daughters: Donna, Diana, and Denise. Margie loved and had a great smile for everyone she met. She will be terribly missed.