Marjorie Love (Oakes) Jones FORT WORTH -- Marjorie Love (Oakes) Jones departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Memorial Park. She was born on May 12, 1929, in Brenham, Texas to Melvin William Oakes and Vivian Love Hoyt. She married Charles Manley Jones in Fort Worth, Texas on March 9, 1961. They had one child, Caroline. Margie had a keen intellect, a great sense of humor, and was actively involved in her community over the years. She loved a good debate, politics, crossword puzzles and the Texas Rangers. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; brothers, Melvin William Oakes, Jr., and James Maurice Oakes; and sister, Doris Marie Dixon. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Caroline (Allan) Eckert of San Angelo; granddaughter, Sarah (Joey) Clements of Gonzales; grandson, Jacob (Hayley) Eckert of Kingsville; and five great-grandchildren, Jessa Clements, Josiah Clements, Johanna Clements, Lillian Eckert and Katharine Eckert. She was blessed with two sisters-in-law that were a special blessing to her, Geneva Oakes of Weatherford and Emily Oakes of Deer Park, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was so proud of her family! She was dearly loved by her family and friends.