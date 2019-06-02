Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Marjorie M. Bean

Marjorie M. Bean Obituary
Marjorie M. Bean BIRMINGHAM, ALA.--Marjorie M. Bean passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., or . Margie was born and raised in Birmingham, Ala. She attended Birmingham public schools and graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After her marriage, she and Jack moved to Fort Worth, where they enjoyed an active social life. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and her daughter, Charlotte Bean Burns. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Marjorie K. Colvin, Patricia Morgan and Diane Morgan Metzger; nephews, Robert M. Kincey and John W. Kincey; five grandnephews; one grandniece; and son-in-law, Keith Burns.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019
