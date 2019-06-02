|
Marjorie M. Bean BIRMINGHAM, ALA.--Marjorie M. Bean passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., or . Margie was born and raised in Birmingham, Ala. She attended Birmingham public schools and graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After her marriage, she and Jack moved to Fort Worth, where they enjoyed an active social life. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and her daughter, Charlotte Bean Burns. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Marjorie K. Colvin, Patricia Morgan and Diane Morgan Metzger; nephews, Robert M. Kincey and John W. Kincey; five grandnephews; one grandniece; and son-in-law, Keith Burns.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019