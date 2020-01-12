|
Marjorie Marie Metz NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Marjorie Marie Metz passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She is now joyfully celebrating in the presence of her Heavenly Father and in the reunion with her husband, extended family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Journey Church, 4309 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. Marjorie was born Jan. 28, 1923, to Victor and Zella Stutzman in New Sharon, Iowa. Marjorie excelled at school from an early age finishing high school at 15 and prepared for college to respond to God's call for full-time ministry. She went to Central Bible Institute where she met her husband, Vernon Metz, who had a similar call. For 71 years they ministered together as missionaries in west Africa and the United States involved in the education and training of pastors and lay people. Marjorie was a woman of deep faith and trust in God. In her darkest days in the early years of their ministry in very rural Africa, or later nearing the end of her life, she showed great courage in the face of fear and despair. She never wavered in her ultimate faith that God would see her through. She had a love for learning and a heart for teaching whether in the Bible School classroom, on staff at a church or at home. One of her joys as a mother and grandmother was the opportunity to teach her own family. Sometimes formal, and sometimes spur of the moment, she never passed up the opportunity to lead a lesson in math, English, her favorite book of Romans in the Bible, or just life. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Vernon Metz. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Larry Metz and wife, Kathy; daughter, Juanita Metz Takacs and husband, John; son, Roger Metz and wife, Michelle; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020