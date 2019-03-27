Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Mitchell Sharp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Mitchell Sharp Obituary
Marjorie Mitchell Sharp FORT WORTH -- Marjorie Sharp, 95, beloved mother and grandmother, entered rest March 18, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baker Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1050 E. Humbolt Street. The family will greet guests there at 10 a.m. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at historic Baker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Marjorie Mitchell Sharp was born in Athens on July 18, 1923 to Al and Emma McCowan Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Cleon; son, Bernard Sharp; sisters, Ida Bradley and Mattie McCowan; brother, Frank McCowan; and grandson, Sherrard. SURVIVORS: Sons, Albert Mitchell, Cecil Sharp (Demeta) and Larry Sharp; grandchildren, Adrian, Niki, Loring, Byron, DeCarla, Stacy, Kevin, Chris, Tiffany, Michael, Marqus, Shania, Shinsia, Shayla, and Sharde'; 35 great-grandchildren; several great-great-children; other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now