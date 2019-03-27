|
Marjorie Mitchell Sharp FORT WORTH -- Marjorie Sharp, 95, beloved mother and grandmother, entered rest March 18, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baker Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1050 E. Humbolt Street. The family will greet guests there at 10 a.m. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at historic Baker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Marjorie Mitchell Sharp was born in Athens on July 18, 1923 to Al and Emma McCowan Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Cleon; son, Bernard Sharp; sisters, Ida Bradley and Mattie McCowan; brother, Frank McCowan; and grandson, Sherrard. SURVIVORS: Sons, Albert Mitchell, Cecil Sharp (Demeta) and Larry Sharp; grandchildren, Adrian, Niki, Loring, Byron, DeCarla, Stacy, Kevin, Chris, Tiffany, Michael, Marqus, Shania, Shinsia, Shayla, and Sharde'; 35 great-grandchildren; several great-great-children; other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019