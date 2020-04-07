|
Marjorie Ruth Hilbun JOSHUA--Marjorie Ruth Hilbun, 77, of Joshua passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Caddo Cemetery in Joshua with Andrew Wolfenbarger officiating. Marjorie was born March 9, 1943, in Honeygrove, Texas, to Virgil and Abalone Evans. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved working puzzles and doing yard work. She loved her grandchildren and traveling. She graduated from Polly High in 1961. SURVIVORS: Husband, Doug Hilbun of Joshua; son, Steven Hilbun and Kelly Turny of Massachusetts; daughter, Diane Hilbun and fiance, Rick, of Mansfield; son, Craig Hilbun and wife, Casey, of Iola, Texas; grandchildren, Zyra and Remmy Hilbun; brother, Ronnie and wife, Mary; sister, Phyllis; brother, Larry; brother, Michael; and sister, Karen and husband, Joseph.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020