Marjorie Stickney WEATHERFORD--Marjorie Stickney, 91, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Cremation services are under the care of Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Stickney. SURVIVORS: Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Patty and husband, Danny Soliz, of Weatherford; daughter, Laurie and husband, Dave Hann, of Monument, Colo.; son, Mike Stickney of Houston; grandchildren, Daniel and Tommy Soliz of Weatherford; and great-grandchild, Rhyder Soliz.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019