Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Taylor Obituary
Marjorie Taylor GRAPEVINE--Marjorie Taylor passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. SERVICE: As per her request, there will be no service. Marjorie Taylor was born in England on June 20, 1926. After World War II, Marjie immigrated to the U.S. in 1947, as a bride. She became a naturalized citizen in 1957. She had a successful career as an office administrator for several real estate companies for many years. In retirement, her favorite pastime was working in her garden. In recent years, after the passing of her beloved husband, Morris, to whom she was married for 70 years, she resided in assisted living until her death. SURVIVORS: Morris and Marjie were not blessed with children, but Morris's family, with many nieces and nephews, were a comfort to her through the years. Marjie's circle of loving, dedicated friends, surrounded her during her final days and hours. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Cremation Society 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107, 817-336-0584 View and sign guestbook at www.star-elegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -