|
|
Marjorie Taylor GRAPEVINE--Marjorie Taylor passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. SERVICE: As per her request, there will be no service. Marjorie Taylor was born in England on June 20, 1926. After World War II, Marjie immigrated to the U.S. in 1947, as a bride. She became a naturalized citizen in 1957. She had a successful career as an office administrator for several real estate companies for many years. In retirement, her favorite pastime was working in her garden. In recent years, after the passing of her beloved husband, Morris, to whom she was married for 70 years, she resided in assisted living until her death. SURVIVORS: In England, a brother and two sisters, Robert Simkins, Doreen Weston and Shirley Cartwright. Morris and Marjie were not blessed with children, but Morris's family, with many nieces and nephews, were a comfort to her through the years. Marjie's circle of loving, dedicated friends, surrounded her during her final days and hours.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020