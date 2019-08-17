Home

Marjorie "Marnie" Williams


1921 - 2019
Marjorie "Marnie" Williams IRVING--Marjorie "Marnie" Williams, 97, was born Nov. 9, 1921, in New Haven, Vt., and passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Irving, Texas, with her family by her side. FUNERAL: Noon Monday at St. Vincent's Cathedral Church, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022. Following the funeral will be a committal service at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Visitation and reception: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to The League of Women Voters, or PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization) at donations.peointernational.org. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, David Williams and wife, De An, Susan LeMay Williams and husband, Dan, and William Williams and wife, Susan; stepchildren, Ann Cole and husband, Bruce, Jackson Williams III and wife, Rita, Louria Batson and husband, John; grandchildren, Steve, Kelly, Scott, Robert, Matthew, Ryan, Kara; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019
