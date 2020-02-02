|
|
Mark Adrian Grimes ALPINE--Mark Adrian Grimes, 61, of Alpine, Texas, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal church in Fort Worth, Texas. Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: May be made to Sunshine House Senior Center in Alpine, Texas, or the . Mark was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Carl R. Grimes and Alice Pate Grimes. He graduated from Haltom High School in 1976 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Arts degree in history from Sul Ross State University. He was a retired journeyman electrician and member of IBEW Local 20, He later became a bread baker and business owner with his wife. Mark was an accomplished musician, amateur astronomer, and lifelong learner. He attended Holy Cross Anglican Church in Alpine, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Gwin Grogan Grimes of Alpine; sister, Bailey S. Bailey and her husband, Raymond Bailey, of Rogers, Ark.; nieces, Chessie Koko, Erin Maslon, and Heather Bailey; aunts and uncles, Fran and Ken Jurney, Betsy and Ken Kibler, and Ben Pate; and a host of Bailey and Pate cousins. ALPINE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Alpine, 432-837-2222 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020