More Obituaries for Mark Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alan Blevins

Mark Alan Blevins Obituary
Mark Alan Blevins ALVARADO -- Mark Alan Blevins, 66, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Burleson. He was born August 15, 1953 in Fort Worth to Leta (Miller) and Kenneth Blevins. He married Leslie "Shon" Blevins on August 5, 2005 in Mansfield. Mr. Blevins was retired from General Motors. He was of the Baptist faith. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Blevins. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Shon Blevins of Alvarado; son, Brent Blevins and wife, Jessica of Azle; daughters, Kourtney Riscky and husband, Joe of Fort Worth and Kaci Franco and husband, Juan of Hurst; step-sons, Josh Weathers and wife, Kady of Burleson and Jeremy Weathers and wife, Serenda of Joshua; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other extended family and friends who will miss him greatly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019
