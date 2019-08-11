|
Mark Alan Knappenberger MANSFIELD--Mark Alan Knappenberger, 36, born Dec. 16 1982, was taken to Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Advent Lutheran Church in Arlington. Mark was the second son of Alan and Bonita Knappenberger. He was born and raised in Arlington, Texas. He graduated from Martin High School, and then went to TCC, where he earned his welding degree and computer drafting degree. While attending TCC, he met the love of his life, Malinda. They married, built their life in Mansfield, and had three beautiful children. Mark had a true mechanical gift to fix anything and everything. He loved classic cars, working on them, and racing them. His 1972 Chevelle, his self-rebuilt boat, and his new Dodge Ram diesel truck gave him a lot of joy, but nothing compared to the joy his family brought him. He was the true definition of a family man, and he lived every day with his family to its fullest. He planned and took countless trips with his family and was an avid fisherman. His children were his pride and joy. He never faced a challenge he was not willing to take on headfirst. He was an independent welder, draftsman, and maintenance mechanic. He worked at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth for the last nine years. He dedicated his life to helping others. Mark was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Alan Ray Knappenberger. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife of 10 years, Malinda Kay; and his children, Clayton Ray, 7, Kayla Ann, 5, and Lincoln Lee, 4. Mark also leaves behind a loving mother, Bonita Ann Knappenberger; and his two best friends, his oldest brother, Jeffrey Ray, and his younger brother, Joseph Lee. He will also be missed by numerous others, including two very special buddies, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019