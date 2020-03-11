Home

Mark Alan Raindl Obituary
Mark Alan Raindl FORT WORTH--Mark Alan Raindl, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Saginaw. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home. Mark was born June 30, 1953, in Lubbock to the late Frank Raindl and Mary Kathryn Taylor. He graduated from high school in Oak Cliff in 1971. Mark loved the Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church Saginaw. Mark was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, brisket smoker, and TRUMP supporter. Mark was known for many things like wearing shorts (all the time) and being a huge high school football supporter. He especially loved the Boswell Pioneers, so much so that he named three business after them: Pioneer Grocery, Pioneer Ice Company, and Pioneer Outdoor Storage. Mark started his career in the convenience store business at 17 years old and semi-retired in 2011. Mark was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 32 years, Debbie; children, Jeffrey, Tony, Austen, and Melissa; grandchild, Piper; siblings, Syd Fruediger, Stuart "Tony" Raindl, Frankie Snead, Pat Hines, and Frank Raindl Jr.; beloved dog, Savannah; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
