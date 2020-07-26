1/1
Mark Andrew Lindsay AUSTIN--Mark A. Lindsay passed away on his 57th in Austin, Texas. Mark was born July 21, 1963, in England. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School, Fort Worth, Texas, and joined the Coast Guard where he served for five years. Mark enjoyed a lifelong career in the film industry where he worked his way up to director of photography in film. His passions were fly fishing and golf. He lived his life looking for the next great adventure while touching as many lives as he could. Mark was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Jordan. SURVIVORS: His wife, Jessica; his granddaughter, Sophia; parents, George and Maureen "Bobbie" Lindsay; sisters, Wanetta Smith, Jane Craig and husband, George; nephews, Webb and Dayton Smith; niece, Grace Lindsay.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
