Mark Beall McLean FORT WORTH--Mark Beall McLean, 47, was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 13, 1971, and died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: The family will have a private graveside service for Mark. MEMORIALS: Those wishing to make a memorial gift should consider sending it to one of the following: M.D. Anderson Sarcoma Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030 or GIST Cancer Research Fund, 3905 N.E. 167th St., North Miami Beach, FL 33160. Mark lived in Fort Worth most of his life. He attended elementary and middle schools in Fort Worth and graduated as a boarding student from Judson High School in Paradise Valley, Ariz. He attended Menlo College in Atherton, Calif. As a young man, he enjoyed participating in the Christian organization, Young Life, where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Mark loved working with food. He enjoyed testing various food items on the menus at family owned restaurants. For a number of years, Mark owned and operated a food truck business which was famous for serving high quality snow cones, hamburgers and hotdogs. He loved working in the food business and having close contact with his customers. He always greeted his customers with enthusiasm and a smiling face. Mark also worked in sales for the Stockyards Hotel, located in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. He was given the responsibility of driving to many small towns in Texas, giving sales promotion literature to editors of small town papers. His travels took him to Amarillo, San Angelo, EI Paso, Midland, Corpus Christi, Beaumont, Austin and Waco. Mark made many friends in these small towns and his sales efforts proved very successful. Mark had many interests he was passionate about. He was concerned about the environment, clean water, organic foods and pursued educating public policy makers about these matters. He was also very interested in understanding the stock market. As hobbies, Mark enjoyed, gardening, the outdoors, fishing, shooting sports, camp fires, white sand beaches and the mountains. His life was cut short by a rare form of cancer that he battled courageously for over five and a half years with the help of M.D. Anderson in Houston. He loved his family very much and was a good-hearted, fun-spirited and generous person. He will be deeply missed. SURVIVORS: Mother, Barbara Durst Van Gorder and her husband, Richard "Dick" James Van Gorder; father, Robert Hunter McLean and his wife, Patti Cooper McLean; sister, Kelly Durst McLean and her husband, David Carr Nichols; brother, Hunter Thorne McLean and his wife, Tami Strawn McLean; his stepsister, Courtney Carlene Maclin; and his nieces and nephews, Katherine Ann Brookman, Alexandra Hunter Brookman, John Thomas Brookman, Hunter Strawn McLean and Matthew Durst McLean.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary