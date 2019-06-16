|
Mark Bond NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- The memorial services honoring and celebrating the life of Mark Bond, 46, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 in the Hills Church of Christ 6300 NE Loop 820 North Richland Hills, Texas 76180 with Pastor Patty Weaver and Pastor Charley Taylor officiating. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family at www.gofundme.com/ mark-bond-family-fundw.gofundme.com/mark-bond-family-fund. BROWN-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME 400 W. Maple St. 580-237-5432 Enid, Oklahoma 73701
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019