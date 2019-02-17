|
Mark E. Reaves LAS COLINAS--Mark Edward Reaves, a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and surrounding areas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. SERVICE: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, TCU Champions Club, 2nd floor, West Side of AGCS, 3500 Bellaire Drive North, Fort Worth, Texas, 76129. Parking available in lots 1 and 2. Enter through gates 1 and 2. Mark graduated from Brewer High School, Class of '87, and TCU, Class of '91. SURVIVORS: Wife, Amber Reaves of Las Colinas; children, Haley Reaves of Ardmore, Okla., Jordan and Alison Reaves of Frisco; stepchildren, Kayden Rust and Kaylee Bearden of Coppell; his parents, Billy and Johnnie Reaves of Frisco; and brother, Randy Reaves of The Colony.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019