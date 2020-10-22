Mark FaviaJuly 24, 1954 - October 14, 2020Arlington, Texas - Mark Steven Favia passed on October 14, 2020 with his wife at his side. They were blessed to have joyfully celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary a week prior. Mark was born on July 24, 1954 in Chicago, IL to his parents, Joseph and Josephine Favia. He grew up on the south side where he attended Saint Margaret of Scotland and Leo High School. Mark met the love of his life, Mary Leen, and they married in 1980.Mark moved to Texas in 1982 and he began working for Miller Distributing of Fort Worth, later Andrew's Distributing, where he was known as Big Fav, retiring after 40 years. Mark and Mary became members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where Mark was a part of the Men's Club. Aside from work, Mark spent his days never missing his children's sporting events, taking his family to Texas Ranger's and Dallas Cowboy's games, and relaxing on his boat at his lake house. Later in life, you could find Mark supporting his wife's Fuzzy's Taco Shop and Marco's Pizza, spending time with his grandchildren, or in Tampa at his favorite Tiki bar with his wife.Mark is survived by his beloved wife, best friend, and soulmate of 40 years, Mary, their four beautiful children, Jennifer (Chris) Conner, Mary Elizabeth (Junior) Tenorio, Brian (Ashley) Favia and Meghan (Jake) Anderton, and his four precious grandchildren, Bryson, Grace, Mark, and Troy. He is also survived by his siblings, Jody, JoEllyn, Mary Beth, Lynn, and Joseph. Mark will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, the manor boys, coworkers and friends, all of whose lives he has touched.Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 4-8pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Friday, October 23 at 10am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Arlington.