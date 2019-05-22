Home

Mark Joseph Hardee FORT WORTH--Mark Joseph Hardee, of Fort Worth, Texas, born Jan. 6, 1956, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. No funeral services or viewing were held per his wishes. Mark's body was donated to the willed body program in hopes of helping others in the future. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife of 42 years, Vicki Hardee; son, Christopher Hardee; sisters, Cynthia Post and husband, Greg, Barbara Clutter and husband, Ken; as well as numerous family members and friends; and his loving dog, Daisy.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019
