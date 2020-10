Mark Lamkin

March 23, 1943 - September 12, 2020

Southlake, Texas - Mark Thomas Lamkin, 77, born on March 23,1943 went to be with his Lord on September 12, 2020. Mark is survived by his wife Anita, son Scott, and daughter-in-law Margrette. Mark graduated from UTA, was a custom home builder, and served in the infantry. The burial will be at the Dallas – Fort Worth National Cemetery.





