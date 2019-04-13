|
|
Mark R. Spillane HURST--Mark Robert Spillane, 48, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, Gateway Church, 2404 N. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050. Mark was a wonderful son, brother, and loving father. SURVIVORS: Mother, Veronica Spillane of Hurst; sisters, Dawne Godwin, Victoria Feather, and husband, Steve Feather, of Murphy; daughter, Caitlin Spillane of Denton; son, Mark A. Spillane of Fort Worth; nieces, Emma Feather, Eliza Feather, Katheryn Godwin; nephews, Bowen Godwin, Cuinn Godwin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019