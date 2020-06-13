Mark Stephen Fitz Sr.
Mark Stephen Fitz Sr. FORT WORTH-- A great example of the kind of faith to live; a man of holy devotion, to a God who freely gives." - Anonymous Pastor Mark Stephen Fitz Sr., 60, heard the voice of his Savior calling him into his eternal home on Monday, June 8, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Greater Saint Mark Ministries, 1732 Liberty St., Bishop Mark D. Kirkland, gracious host. Pastor Fitz's mortal remains will lie in state in the sanctuary where he served, at Precious Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 Ramey Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care arehis Beloved wife of 31 years, First Lady Wonda Fitz; his children, the Reverend Mark Stephen Fitz Jr. (Emma Genea) and Stephany Neal (Lamarcus); his siblings, Pamela Littlejohn, Victor Fitz (Cynthia) and Avery Fitz (Nicole); four grandchildren; his Precious Cornerstone Church family; and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
