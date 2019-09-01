|
Mark Thomas Norris IRVING--Mark Thomas Norris, 74, a resident of Irving, Texas, went to be with our Lord, surrounded by family, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. SERVICE: Services for Mark Norris will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the chapel at First United Methodist Church, Irving, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Ben F. Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to or Mark's favorite charity, Guiding Eyes for the Blind or your local SPCA. Mark was born July 27, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to father, Phillip Erdice Norris, and mother, Mina Eileen Biddison Norris, who predeceased him. He grew up in a loving Christian family with one brother and one sister. Mark was a 1963 graduate of Richland High School and received a mechanical engineering degree from University of Texas at Arlington in 1968. After college, Mark proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves with an honorable discharge. Mark began his engineering career at LTV in Grand Prairie, and later went to General Dynamics in Fort Worth, before moving into the field of equipment engineering at Bell Helicopter in Hurst, Texas. Mark was a professional in the engineering field, with an unmatched work ethic, and dedication to excellence. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 35 years of service. Mark married Delores "Dee" Harris, and together they have made Irving, Texas, their home, for the last 20 years. Mark loved trains, NASCAR Racing, rock 'n' roll music, Corvettes, and beaches. When Mark was on the beach he was a "happy camper." Mark was an animal lover, especially his dogs, Shadow, Daly, and Daisy. The last few months, Mark remained optimistic that he would recover from illness and resume his life at home. SURVIVORS: He is remembered in love by his wife, Delores "Dee" Norris; brother, Daniel Phillip Norris and wife, Cynthia, of North Richland Hills, Texas; daughter, Kelly Caruthers Harris, husband, Josh, and granddaughter, Kelsey, of Godley, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Norris Read of Corpus Christi, Texas. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the on-line guestbook at brownmem.com. BROWN'S MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-254-4242 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019