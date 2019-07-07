Mark William Davis GRANBURY--Mark Davis breathed his first breath of heaven, as his wife and children surrounded him singing, at home in Granbury on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He lived 56 full years and won his battle with cancer as he was embraced into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He fought the good fight of faith and finished his race so well. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel. A celebration service will follow from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Convergence Church, 5745 James Ave., Fort Worth. Mark was born in Fort Worth and graduated from Keller High School in 1981. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lisa Reeder Davis; adoring children, son and daughter-in-love, Jonathan and Rebecca, son and daughter-in-love, Levi and Hannah, and daughter, Peyton; mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Michael Parkhurst; sister and brother-in-law, Trina and Cliff Spindle; brother, Torrey Parkhurst; sister and brother-in-law, Amber and Chris White; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019