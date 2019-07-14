Home

Mark William Mullins FORT WORTH--Mark William Mullins, 65, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Mark was born Oct. 17, 1953, in Fort Worth to Harry and Gloria Mullins. He was a longtime resident of Fort Worth and attended TCU with an art degree. Mark was employed at SWB until he retired and was co-owner of Homefront Candles. He loved art museums, history and his pets. He will be missed by his family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Diane Mullins. SURVIVORS: Sister, Cindy Green and husband, Don; niece, Jennifer Thompson and husband, Tim; and great-niece, Abbigale Holton.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
