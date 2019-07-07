Home

Mark Lowrie
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Harmony Spiritual Center
824 Pennsylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Mark Wilton Lowrie


1951 - 2019
Mark Wilton Lowrie Obituary
Mark Wilton Lowrie ARLINGTON--Mark Wilton Lowrie of Arlington, Texas, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 67, following a long painful battle with Parkinson's disease. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Harmony Spiritual Center, 824 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, officiated by the Rev. Patricia Moore. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Mark was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Bruce and Jean Lowrie. He graduated from North Richland Hills High School in 1970 and from Texas Christian University in 1974 with a degree in television production and screenwriting. He worked at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet for 30 years and his final eight years of employment consulted with Randall Wade for XTO and Exxon Mobil. Spirituality was very important to Mark. He longed to be close to God through nature, meditation and spiritual study. Mark loved music of many genres, he enjoyed making playlists for his friends, and devoted time to learning to play guitar. Before Parkinson's took away his ability to write, Mark was developing a screenplay on how to be more loving. Other passions included tennis, karaoke, and the stock market. Mark was a kind, gentle and intelligent man. His main goal in life was to be a loving father and husband and to leave his friends and loved ones better for having known him. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Lynn Lowrie of Arlington; children, Matthew Lowrie of Benbrook, Sara Gonzales of Benbrook, Seth Nichols of Baltimore; his brother, Roddy Lowrie and his sister-in-law, Laurie, of Weatherford, Texas. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obiatuaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
