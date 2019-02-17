Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Marlene Eleanor Daugherty Obituary
Marlene Eleanor Daugherty ARLINGTON--Marlene Eleanor Daugherty, 86, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Arlington. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation follows the service at the funeral home. Interment: At a later date, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Missouri. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation North Texas Chapter, 3840 Hulen St., #600, Fort Worth, TX 76107 or Community Hospice of Texas. Marlene was born Feb. 14, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to Frederick Erben and Eleanor Moss Erben. An Arlington resident since 1976, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She retired from American Airlines. Marlene was a former member of the Lake Arlington Senior Women's Golf Club, Tanglefoot and Metro Dance clubs and Arlington Arts League. She dearly loved her family and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Daugherty. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Diane Schneider and husband, James Gummersheimer, and Pam Clark and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Keenan, Collin and Marla; great-grandchildren, Owen, Jacob, Hannah, Sophia and Noah; dear cousin, Carol Esstman and husband, Ed, and their daughter, Angela.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
