Maroy Ann Hughes
1938 - 2020
Maroy Ann Hughes HALTOM CITY---Maroy Ann Hughes, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Haltom City. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 4. Graveside Service will also be available on Facebook live through Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3. She was born June 18, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Wesley and Lorena Parham Sr. She met and married Floyd Hughes, Sr. in 1966. He was a wonderful father to her daughter and their son. She was especially close to her daughter and sister, Rosie. After the death of her husband and son, Maroy worked in the banking industry through to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Floyd Hughes Jr.; brothers, Wesley Emmett Parham and Robert Parham. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hughes; sisters, Rosie Harrell and Christy Creel; brother, Dennis Sanders; granddaughters, Bridgit Sharpe and Shelby Murphy Mann; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Ilona Maroy Sharpe Yensen.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
MAY
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
MAY
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
