Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Marrgurite Jane Ware


1932 - 2019
Marrgurite Jane Ware Obituary
Marguerite Jane Ware FORT WORTH--Marguerite Jane Ware, 87, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Graveside Service: King Cemetery, Aley, Texas. Marguerite was born April 12, 1932, in Oak Grove, La., to Roy Maxine Conn and Georgie Lee Hollingsworth Conn. She was married to her husband, Jimmy Ware, for 55 years. She loved playing games, cards and dominoes. Marguerite was a great cook. She was a simple woman and very down to earth. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ware; son, Curtis Ware; son-in-law, Jerry Allen; four sisters; and a brother. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jim Ware and wife, Janis, Grady Ware and wife, Pam; daughter, Paula Allen; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Ware; sister, Betty Ebarb; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019
