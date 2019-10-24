|
Marsha Ann Webb Ross FORT WORTH -- Marsha Ann Webb Ross, 64, Fashion consultant, entered rest October 16, 2019. SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Carter Metropolitan Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 4601 Wichita. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park Visitation: 2:00 - 7:00 pm Friday at historic Baker Funeral Home, Wake: 6-7:30 pm Friday at the funeral home. Marsha Webb Ross was born May 25, 1955. She earned a degree in Fashion Merchandising/Marketing at Texas Christian University. A local entrepreneur, she owned and operated a nail salon, consulting business and boutique, Fashions by Marsha. She was a past president of The Links, Inc.-Fort Worth chapter, member of the Junior League of Fort Worth, and NAACP. Marsha served faithfully at Carter Metropolitan CME Church in the Hospitality, Sunday School and Missionary ministries. SURVIVORS: Her parents, Joseph B. and Marie Brown Webb; siblings, Marva Webb Tilleman, Dr. Joseph F. Webb, M.D. (Nancy) and Mark Webb; aunt, Beverly Washington (Joe); cousins, Pamela Mims (Elgin), Darryl Washington, Adina Washington, Roxann Brown, Al Matthew Brown, Beverly Brown, Alice Grays, Patricia Phillips, Rev. Alice Gipson (John) and Vertice Fretwell; a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019