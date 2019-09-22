Home

Marshall E. Gorman Jr. Obituary
Marshall E. Gorman Jr. MANSFIELD--Marshall E. Gorman Jr. passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday at Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Blessing. Marshall was born in Mansfield, Jan. 14, 1925, the son of Marshall Sr. and Alma Williams Gorman. He married Billie Jean Curry April 8, 1944, in Kennedale. Marshall was a man that loved the Lord and his family. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Gorman; daughters, Donna Doerr and Cindy Gorman Cantrell; son-in-law, Jean Simon. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Becky McCullough, Charlotte Simon; son-in-law, Charles Doerr Jr.; seven grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
