Marshall Fielden Fox DECATUR--Marshall Fielden Fox, 69, of Decatur went to be with our Lord Saturday, April 20, 2019. MEMORIAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1200 Preskitt Road, Decatur. MEMORIALS: May be made in Marshall's honor to his home church First Baptist Church of Decatur, the Native Plant Society of Texas, or Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center. Marshall was born July 20, 1949, in Decatur to Earl Ross Fox Sr. and Dottie Viola Crista Fox. He was united in marriage to Fonda Louise Wernicke Oct. 17, 1981, after meeting her square dancing in Paradise, Texas. They were happily without children. Marshall grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1968. He was a member of the football and track teams in addition to participating in VICA and FTA. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as an air traffic controller for 10 years and continued into the Naval Reserve, retiring as an E-6. He served in Viet Nam on board USS America (CVA-66) and in 1990-91 for Desert Storm on board USS Ranger (CV-61). He was a city letter carrier in Decatur and earned an Associate in Applied Science in Postal Service Administration at TCJC, two Certificates of Completion in Mid Management and Postal Service Administration, and an Associate of Arts degree. After retiring, he volunteered for several organizations, including Texas Master Naturalists, Texas Wildlife Association, and the Fort Worth Nature Center leading school groups on nature hikes. During a trip to Hawaii in 1989, he became an avid traveler and birdwatcher. He was a member of the American Birding Association, Fort Worth Audubon Society and the Tallgrass Prairie Audubon Society, and for 10 years was the compiler for the Wise County Christmas Bird Count. Marshall and his wife danced through life together. They square danced with the Decatur Eighters for over 20 years. Members of the Fort Worth Push Club and the Denton Celtic Dancers, they also loved ballroom dancing. He never met a stranger. An accurate T-shirt of his proclaimed that "Talking is my favorite social media platform." He loved learning about and discussing history, politics, and economics. He was a patriot who was proud of having served his country, and loved his family. SURVIVORS: His wife; brothers, Earl Fox and wife, Jeanne Tilton, and Gene Fox and wife, Debbie; cousins, James Tolbert and wife, Tammy, Frank Tolbert and wife, Patty, and David Fullerton and wife, Cathy; aunt, Dorothy Fullerton; father-in-law, Kenneth Wernicke; brother-in-law, Keith Wernicke and wife, Nian; sister-in-law, Natalie Aldridge; stepbrother-in-law, John Dean; and numerous half brothers, half sisters, stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews; and a host of friends.



