Dr. Marshall N. BarnettAugust 18, 1949 - September 13, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Dr. Marshall N. Barnett, 71, of Fort Worth, Texas entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1949 in Russellville, Kentucky to his parents, Robert and Dolly Barnett. Dr. Marshall N. Barnett was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He later graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth with his Doctorate in Theology. Throughout the years, Dr. Marshall N. Barnett has been a pillar in the community. He was a certified Tax Preparer for over 40 years, an Educator at North Crowley High School, and the Founder and Pastor of Southwest United Fellowship in Fort Worth. His passion has always been sharing the Word of the Lord and lifting up the spirits of those around him. Together, he and his wife, Magna, visited and shared sermons at nursing homes and hospitals. Community outreach and activism were an integral part of their lives. Dr. Marshall N. Barnett will be missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dolly Barnett.Dr. Marshall Barnett is survived by his loving wife, Magna Barnett; and a host of loving family members and friends.Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, TX. Face coverings will be required.The Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, September 24th at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, TX with the Graveside Service to follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.