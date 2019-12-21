Home

Martena Belle Nix Batty

Martena Belle Nix Batty Obituary
Martena Belle Nix Batty FORT WORTH--Martena Belle Nix Batty, 93, entered rest Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at First St. John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry St. Visitation: 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at the church. The Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will be presented by Sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at 10 a.m. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Denton. Martena Batty was born Jan. 21, 1926, in Denton to Raymond and Euallie Nix. Mrs. Batty taught in Denton, Lewisville and Fort Worth public schools more than 35 years. Martena was preceded in death by her brother, James Nix; sisters, Ollie Mae Belfrey and Eulalia Bowens; and niece, Pamala Belfrey Benton. SURVIVORS: Her son, Gerald C. Batty (Jean); grandchildren, Tina Ni'Cole and Kaci McKenzie; nieces, Michelle (Hugh), Nakita, Goldie (John); nephew, Ernest (Candy); other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019
