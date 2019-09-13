|
Martha Adeline Hill DENTON -- Martha "Adeline" Hill passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of Jesus on September 8, 2019, at her home, A Joyful Journey, in Denton with her family by her side. She lived her 93 years of life with this day in mind. Adeline was born to Clem L. & R'Minta Harvey McClure on August 26, 1926. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Adeline was born and raised in Bonham, where she met and married her love, Charles Elledge Hill, who preceded her in death in 1993. Charles was a gospel minister of the Church of Christ for 52 years, and Adeline faithfully served by his side. She was the supreme example of a godly Christian woman, wife, mother, and friend. Our loss is great, but heaven's gain is greater. She has heard our Father's welcome, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." SURVIVORS: Adeline is survived by her two daughters, Marti Kay Hill and Lana Gay Knox; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019