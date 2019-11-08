Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Martha Ann Clare FORT WORTH -- Martha Ann Clare, 82, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. SERVICE: Friends are invited to Celebrate her life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clare's home. MEMORIALS: Contributions in her memory may be given to the SPCA of Texas. Martha Ann Clare was born August 21, 1927 in Bastrop, LA, the daughter of O. P. and Emma Busby Coats. She was a long-time employee of First Restoration and a member of BOMA. SURVIVORS: Son, Kevin Clare; grandson, Aaron Clare; great-grandchildren, Zayden Kevin Clare and Maci Pearl Clare.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
