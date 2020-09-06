Martha Ann James Rollins
March 10, 1932 - September 1, 2020
Arlington, TX - Martha Ann James Rollins passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 88.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at First Baptist Church Arlington, 301 S. Center St., Arlington. The service will be livestreamed at: https://livestream.com/fbcarlington
Family Graveside Service: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
Memorials: Donations may be made to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010, or the charity of your choice
.
Martha was born on March 10, 1932, in Dallas, Texas to Hubert and Alyne James. Her growing up years were spent in Dallas, Vernon, and Ballinger. She graduated valedictorian from Ballinger High School in 1949. Her family then moved to Denton, Texas, in order for her to attend college. She graduated from North Texas State in 1953 with a B.A. degree in Speech and a minor in English. Interestingly, during her college years, Martha was a disc jockey for the local radio station, KDNT. Following graduation, she accepted an English teaching position at Hillcrest High School in Dallas.
It was in Dallas where Martha met Al Rollins at First Baptist Church Dallas. They were engaged 3 months after their courtship began and were married on December 28, 1954. Martha and Al spent their first year in College Station before moving to the small community of Arlington, Texas, in 1956. Martha and Al would make Arlington their home where they would spend the next 64 years. She taught English at Ousley Junior High from 1956-57. Afterwards, she was actively involved in numerous activities including Arlington Women's Club, Junior Civic League, Story League, Child Guidance, ASCE Wives' Club, NSPE Wives' Club, and Bible Study Fellowship. Her involvement in her church, First Baptist Church Arlington, was of primary importance, and her Sunday School class became a source of joy and friendship over many decades.
Martha was truly incomparable. She was the epitome of dignity, beauty, and grace. She was the ultimate homemaker, wife, and mother. Guests were always welcomed and treated to delicious meals complete with homemade ice cream, pies, or cakes. Her house was a home, and she worked tirelessly to create an oasis for her family and guests. Martha had a true gift of hospitality.
In addition, she was a wonderful support to her husband, Al. She happily attended and hosted hundreds of events, lunches, dinners, speeches, and conferences as Al served first as the City Manager and then as a partner at Schrickel Rollins & Associates. Eventually, as Al's work chapter began to wind down, Martha would delight in the travels they took all over the world.
Finally, Martha was a devoted mother and grandmother. She poured all her energy into her children's upbringing. She never missed a piano recital, choir concert, or athletic event. And, she particularly relished the time spent with family at Texas A&M football games. She navigated that perfect balance of discipline, support, and love.
The source of Martha's wonderful character was her strong Christian faith. She radiated a peace, joy, and quiet strength. She was a pillar in her family but in an unassuming way. Martha continually deflected attention away from herself toward others. She demonstrated selfless service every single day. Martha impacted the lives of untold numbers of people. People were better for having known her, but especially her husband, children, and grandchildren who will so miss her beautiful, bright, shining light.
Survivors: Martha is survived by her husband of 65 years, Al Rollins, and two children, Elizabeth Rollins Yaggi and husband, Tim, and Mark Rollins and wife, Brooke. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Bryan Yaggi and wife, Cate, Kathryn Yaggi Dossey and husband, Brett, and Luke, Jake, Anna, and Lily Rollins as well as her great-grandson, James Dossey. Her surviving siblings are Bill James and Sue James Mosier. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Gerald James.