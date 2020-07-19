Martha Ann Sealy FORT WORTH--Martha Ann Sealy, 87, passed peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held for family only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Martha was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala. There she met the love of her life, James Warren Sealy, to whom she was married for 53 years, until he passed away in April 2003. See complete obituary at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com/obituaries
.