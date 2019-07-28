|
Martha Ann Stookey FORT WORTH--Martha Stookey, 92, beloved mother and steadfast friend, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, following an illness. REQUIEM MASS: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Anne's Church, 6055 Azle Ave., Lake Worth, Texas, followed by a Celebration of the Sunset at 6 p.m. at 9335 Dickson Road, Fort Worth, 76179. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Eagle Mountain Fire and EMS, 9500 Live Oak Lane, Fort Worth, 76179. Martha was born Martha Ann Mansfield in Dallas on March 21, 1927, to C.L. and Etta Pratt Mansfield. Martha lived on Eagle Mountain Lake for 65 years. She was a member of the Fort Worth Quilt Guild, the Coffee House Ukulele Group, the Circle 8 Square Dance Club, an avid sailor and was a member of PEO for 65 years. Martha was one of the first and most faithful members of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Lake Worth. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve; dear daughter, Ann; and sister, Mary Hildreth. SURVIVORS: Sons, Stephen and Robert (Darlene); grandchildren, Stephane Stookey Osorio, Sara Stookey Sanchez and Jack Waz Jr.; great-grandson, Mauricio Osorio-Stookey; niece, Diane McDaniel (Charles); longtime caretaker, Linda Holden; and a vast array of friends.
