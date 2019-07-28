Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
6055 Azle Ave
Lake Worth, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stookey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Stookey


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann Stookey Obituary
Martha Ann Stookey FORT WORTH--Martha Stookey, 92, beloved mother and steadfast friend, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, following an illness. REQUIEM MASS: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Anne's Church, 6055 Azle Ave., Lake Worth, Texas, followed by a Celebration of the Sunset at 6 p.m. at 9335 Dickson Road, Fort Worth, 76179. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Eagle Mountain Fire and EMS, 9500 Live Oak Lane, Fort Worth, 76179. Martha was born Martha Ann Mansfield in Dallas on March 21, 1927, to C.L. and Etta Pratt Mansfield. Martha lived on Eagle Mountain Lake for 65 years. She was a member of the Fort Worth Quilt Guild, the Coffee House Ukulele Group, the Circle 8 Square Dance Club, an avid sailor and was a member of PEO for 65 years. Martha was one of the first and most faithful members of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Lake Worth. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve; dear daughter, Ann; and sister, Mary Hildreth. SURVIVORS: Sons, Stephen and Robert (Darlene); grandchildren, Stephane Stookey Osorio, Sara Stookey Sanchez and Jack Waz Jr.; great-grandson, Mauricio Osorio-Stookey; niece, Diane McDaniel (Charles); longtime caretaker, Linda Holden; and a vast array of friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More