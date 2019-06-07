Martha Ann Tull Bailey AMARILLO -- Martha Ann Tull Bailey died on June 4, 2019. SERVICE: ACelebration of Life is planned for the Labor Day Weekend. MEMORIALS: Gifts can be given in her name to the Martha and Morris BaileyScholarship at TCU. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Plainview, Texas toWyonna (Guest) & Hugh Vance Tull Jr. She was the middle child and first daughter.During her school years in Plainview, she was a class favoriteand class secretary. She mastered aviation, obtaining herpilot's license. Martha's life-long passion for the TCU Horned Frogs began in the spring of1947. During her time at TCU, shemet the love of herlife, Morris "Snake" Bailey. The two fell head over heels for one anotherand were married on September 16, 1950. They had three children. Martha loved golf. Not only an avid golfer, she alsoranked and rated golf courses nationally for their difficulty.She obtained her real estate license and went towork for Coldwell Banker. Her later years were filled with spoiling grandchildren and road trips to watch her Horned Frogs play. Martha was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder. Her love and strong faith in God was shown through her lifeevery day. If you knew Martha, you knew she LOVED shoes.She lived by two mottoes: "Life's too short,buy the shoes" & "Find shoes you love and buy them in every color." Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, John Tull. SURVIVORS: sister, Sally "Pickle" Renshaw; her children, Karen Pettigrew and her husband, Forrest, Ann Bailey, Tull Bailey and his wife, Amy; her grandchildren, Kimberley Pettigrew, Sam Pettigrew and his wife, Diane, Emily Christy and her husband, Patrick, Hannah Bailey, John Callaway and James Callaway. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Claire Christy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. BOXWELL BROTHERS FUNERAL DIRECTORS 2800 Paramount Blvd. Amarillo, Texas 79109 806-355-8156



Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary