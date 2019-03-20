Martha Bell Ames ARLINGTON--Martha Bell Ames, 89, passed away in the early hours of Monday, March 18, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Graveside service: 3 p.m. Thursday in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Martha was born in Katemcy, Texas, to parents, N.D. and Elmira Westbrook, on Feb. 20, 1930. She was the youngest of four and graduated from Mason High School in 1948. Martha moved to the Fort Worth and Arlington area to work in 1951. She met John Ames in 1953, and they were married that same year. Martha was a licensed beautician for many years until becoming a mother, at which she was able to stay at home and care for her son and daughter, and many other family member's children. She was a member of Fielder Road Baptist Church. Martha moved to Dublin, Texas, in 1982, once John retired from his job. John and Martha were founding members of the Community Baptist Church in Dublin. She returned to Arlington in 2006 after the death of her husband. The family would like to thank the staff of Lakewood Village-Cummins Assisted Living for their excellent care and assistance. SURVIVORS: Martha is survived by her son, Randolph Ames; daughter, Rebecca Ames; and numerous nieces and nephews.



