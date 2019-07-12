|
Martha "Betty" Giles Lamkin FORT WORTH -- Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Giles Lamkin, 100, died peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2019, in her Apartment at Broadway Plaza at Cityview. Betty was born February 6, 1919 in Anna, Texas, daughter of Henry Grady Giles and Myrtle May Alexander Giles. She graduated from Anna High School in 1937, and attended Texas Christian University from 1937-39. She lived in Keller from 1942-66. She lived in Bridgeport, Texas from 1966-99, and in Fort Worth from 1999-2019. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, cooking, needle-point, and reading. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John Lyle Lamkin, and a sister, Margaret Giles Axsmith. SURVIVORS: include her daughter, Peggy Giles Lamkin Smith and her husband, Fred W. Smith of Fort Worth; Grandchildren include Fredrick Scott Smith and his wife, Karen of Plano and John Michael Smith of Las Vegas, NV; Great-Grandchildren include Ashley Elizabeth Smith, Ethan Cole Smith, and Skylyn Rayne Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019