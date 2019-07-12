Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lamkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Elizabeth Giles "Betty" Lamkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Elizabeth Giles "Betty" Lamkin Obituary
Martha "Betty" Giles Lamkin FORT WORTH -- Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Giles Lamkin, 100, died peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2019, in her Apartment at Broadway Plaza at Cityview. Betty was born February 6, 1919 in Anna, Texas, daughter of Henry Grady Giles and Myrtle May Alexander Giles. She graduated from Anna High School in 1937, and attended Texas Christian University from 1937-39. She lived in Keller from 1942-66. She lived in Bridgeport, Texas from 1966-99, and in Fort Worth from 1999-2019. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, cooking, needle-point, and reading. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John Lyle Lamkin, and a sister, Margaret Giles Axsmith. SURVIVORS: include her daughter, Peggy Giles Lamkin Smith and her husband, Fred W. Smith of Fort Worth; Grandchildren include Fredrick Scott Smith and his wife, Karen of Plano and John Michael Smith of Las Vegas, NV; Great-Grandchildren include Ashley Elizabeth Smith, Ethan Cole Smith, and Skylyn Rayne Smith.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now