Martha Elizabeth Patterson "Beth" Malone
1957 - 2020
Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Patterson Malone
August 2, 1957 - August 30, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Patterson Malone, 63, of Fort Worth passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Dallas, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home. Burial: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Dallas during a private ceremony for Beth's family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Beth's family would ask guests to consider donating to Mary Crowley Cancer Research, a Dallas-based research center with the mission to bring hope to cancer patients through innovative clinical trials while advancing treatment for patients in the future.
Beth was born Aug. 2, 1957, to Robert ("Bob") and Ruth Patterson in Dallas.
Beth's talents were many, but her greatest attributes were her infectious smile and kind spirt. She was a beloved wife, mother/stepmother, and grandmother/step-grandmother; a loving sister and caring daughter; a faithful Christian, serving as a deacon at First Christian Church of Arlington; and an inspiration to all who knew her well.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother and brother, John Patterson.
Survivors: Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Justin Malone and wife, Katelyn, of Hurst; daughter, Anne Hillin and husband, Patrick, of Arlington; husband, Doyle Freeman of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Angela Schraub and husband, Gerick, of Haslet; stepdaughter, Stephanie Love of Wimberley; brother, Robert Patterson Jr. of Arlington; father, Robert Patterson Sr. of Arlington; grandchildren, Molly, Harrison, Miles, Mason, Reagan, Max and Preston; and stepgrandchildren, Abigail, Annabelle, Julia and Miles.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
