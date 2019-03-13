|
Martha Etta Coleman FORT WORTH--Martha E. Coleman, a member of the Ministerial Staff at the Potter's House of Dallas and a medical transcriptionist at Medical City Hospital, Fort Worth, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. SERVICE: A jubilant celebration honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Potter's House of Dallas. Elder Martha E. Coleman will be laid to rest in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Friends of Elder Coleman may visit her as she lies in sweet slumber from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations with her family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories are her children, Eric Jiles (Alicia), Gregory Coleman (Melissa), Nicole Coleman; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019