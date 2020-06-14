Martha Faye Heitkamp ARLINGTON--Martha Faye Heitkamp, beloved wife of Dr. Jeff Heitkamp, mother and sister, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after suffering a severe stroke. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service at Fielder Church, Arlington, Texas, will be announced for a date in August. MEMORIALS: The family suggests that any memoriam made in her name be directed to the mission work of Fielder Church or Samaritans Purse. Martha was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Monroe, La., the daughter of Rev. Chester S. Cadwallader and Dorothy Bell Cadwallader. Martha's entire life was characterized by a generosity of spirit, patience, loving kindness and a dedication to serving others even in times of personal trial and grief. Her parents and three older brothers moved to Costa Rica in 1952 when they were appointed as missionaries to Guatemala by the FMB of the Southern Baptist Convention. After a year in language school, they lived in Guatemala City, where Martha and her brothers had a rich cultural life and a bilingual education. Her parents served that mission in Guatemala until 1979. With her intention already established for serving as a medical nurse, in 1973 she earned a BSN from Baylor University, later working at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and later with Harris County Health Services, focusing on family practice. She was practicing in the Harris County clinics where she met Dr. Jeff Heitkamp, then a young neurosurgeon. They married in 1980, and moved to Arlington in 1986 when Dr. Heitkamp established his medical practice. They had three children, Jeanette, Emily, and Jeffrey. Martha worked in partnership with her husband in his practice and was an important influence and compassionate presence with their patients. She also was a volunteer at Cook Children's Hospital, Fort Worth, and was well acquainted with the dedicated medical staff. Two of her own children had faced pediatric cancer and received healing care at Cooks. Martha's life was an example of her faith and was expressed in her dedication to those in need in her community, and especially her church family, with a very special nurture for children, teaching Sunday school and loved watching over the toddlers in the Fielder Church, Arlington. She served as a mentor and tutor for Spanish-speaking grade school children through the Kids Hope program. Her family's close and caring relationships with the Hispanic and Hispanic-American communities started with her maternal grandparents' seminal mission and orphanage in Bastrop, Texas, established in the 1920s. Paul C. Bell, her grandfather, established a ministry during World War I in Panama and other Central American countries, including Guatemala, planting seeds for the work continued by her missionary parents which helped shape Martha's character and dedication to helping others. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jeff Heitkamp of Arlington; her daughter, Jeanette, son-in-law, Clint Simmons, and their daughters, Faye, Etta, and Dorothy, of Austin, Texas; her youngest child, Jeffrey Heitkamp; her sister, Gloria and her brother-in-law, Mel Williams, of Fort Worth; and her older brother, David Cadwallader of Dallas. Martha is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandy Cadwallader of Conroe, Texas, widow of her brother Ralph.