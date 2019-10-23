|
Martha Frances Bowden MORGAN--Martha Frances McDonald Bowden passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Her loving husband, Kenney, and adoring daughter, Aaliyah, held her hand and walked her to the door of eternity. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Rosser Funeral Chapel. Burial: Kimball Bend Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rosser Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Martha is survived by her adoring husband, Kenney Bowden; son, James Dewitt Self and wife, Carol; daughters, Aaliyah Bowden and Susan Webster; siblings, Mary Marlow and Debbie Brand and husband, Herbert, Pam Mclaren and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Kayla, Cullen, Ashlie, Crystal, Stephanie; eight great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019