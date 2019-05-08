|
Martha J. Bergmann FORT WORTH--Martha J. Bergmann, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Laurel Land. Martha was born Oct. 31, 1948, to Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Chietsberg. SURVIVORS: Martha is survived by her daughter, Brandi Bergmann Dabbs; brothers, Jerry Dan Chrietzberg and wife, Barbara, and David Chrietzberg; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019