Martha Jane Clare Abel
Martha Jane Clare Abel FORT WORTH -- Martha Jane Clare Abel, age 84, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m., Friday, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land. She was born on July 30, 1935 in San Antonio and later moved to Big Spring. On August 22, 1954, Martha married Ray V. Abel, Sr. in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Clare; mother, Ruth Taylor Clare Smith; sister, Linda Jo Clare; cousin Spike Dykes and Grandparents. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Ray V. Abel, Sr.; brother, Dr. Taylor Smith and wife, Caryle; son, Ray Abel, Jr.; daughters, Carrie Martin and husband, Robert, and Rebecca Abel; granddaughters, Amanda Throckmorton and husband, Todd, and Melanie Boma and husband, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Sonia Throckmorton and McClain Boma; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
