Martha Jane Littrell Farlow

March 9, 1943 - August 11, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - Martha Jane Littrell Farlow, 77, passed away peacefully on August 11th, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL to Dr. and Mrs. J. C. Littrell on March 9, 1943.

Funeral: A private service was held for the family at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Martha graduated from Waco High School and North Texas State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She taught elementary school and prekindergarten. She was a lifetime Catholic and dedicated leader at St. Paul Catholic Church in River Oaks.

Martha married John "Jack" Farlow on February 10th, 1968 and together they raised their two children in a loving home. She enjoyed gardening, travel, decorating, her church, and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Summers; son, Lee Farlow; and countless family members and beloved friends.







